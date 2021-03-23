VRBO says longer stays are trending on the vacation app
Many families are ready to plan their summer vacations. VRBO travel expert Melanie Fish joined Great Day Houston with some planning hacks.
HOUSTON — With summer just a couple months away – many families are ready to plan their summer vacations. VRBO travel expert Melanie Fish joined Great Day Houston with some planning hacks. To start planning your next vacation now, visit VRBO.com
This content sponsored by: VRBO
KHOU would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.