VRBO gives traveling tips for the summer

Beginning in mid-April, VRBO started seeing early signs of improvement in U.S. travel demand, especially for longer trips towards the end of summer

HOUSTON — There’s no magic moment when every person is going to feel free to travel exactly like they used to. Beginning in mid-April, VRBO started seeing early signs of improvement in U.S. travel demand, especially for longer trips towards the end of summer.

With lodging, families will likely gravitate to private vacation rentals because they provide space and privacy for just you and your family.

VRBO has released new cleanliness guidelines. These new guidelines give homeowners clear information that combines recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and were reviewed by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

VRBO has created a new tool so owners can check off which parts of the guidelines they are committed to; whether the property is being cleaned with disinfectant, guests are able to check in and out without any person-to-person contact, and the property is unavailable for 1, 2, or 3 days between guests.

To find more getaways and other vacation homes, go to VRBO.com or download the VRBO app.