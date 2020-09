Danita Wadley, Vice President of Programs for Volunteers of America - Texas, is helping the most vulnerable reach their full potential.

HOUSTON — Volunteers of America Texas is helping the community by providing financial assistance to Houstonians who are most vulnerable during the pandemic.

The organization is transitioning to their next phase of support to provide financial literacy and career readiness workshops to individuals who are looking to start a career pathway.

To learn more, go to voatx.org or call them at: 713 460-0781.

Volunteers of America Texas