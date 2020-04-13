Volunteer virtually through Points of Light

HOUSTON — With so many people affected by COVID-19, right now is a great time to help through volunteering. Natalye Paquin with Points of Light explains how you can get involved right now while staying safe in the comfort of your own home.
Throughout April, Points of Light encourages everyone to share stories of positive community impact on their social media feeds using the hashtag #LocalLight.
For more information on how you can get involved, visit pointsoflight.org and volunteerhouston.org/.
