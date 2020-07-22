HOUSTON — Vita Living serves more than 400 individuals with I/DD through their residential program, day center, and case management services. Last year, they launched their inaugural capital campaign, the Vita Living Housing Initiative: Serve More, Better. Funds raised from this campaign will support the construction of a new six-resident home and duplex housing up to six additional residents. They're at 75% of their fundraising goal. Vita Living hopes the public will consider a gift to support community-based housing for their clients. To learn more and to donate, please visit Vitaliving.org.