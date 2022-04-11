Visit the Italian countryside with the cookbook, "Mangiamo"

Husband &wife, Mark Perlioni and Angela Persicke, use their travels to create original recipes they share in their blog "Cooking with Wine" and cookbook "Mangiamo."

HOUSTON — Mark Perlioni's love for food, and specifically cooking, started when he was a teenager as he taught himself how to experiment with flavors, techniques and recipes. By the time he met Angela Persicke, he was really into cooking and food. She happened to be an ultimate foodie as well and that common passion drove them to do even more cooking, experimenting, recipe developing and tasting. They took food and cooking classes and food culture tours when they traveled, including ones in Italy, France and Spain and always try to base their travel experiences on culinary adventures or food in general.



After a while, many friends and family members started requesting recipes of all the fun things they were cooking at home, and this motivated them to create a space to share those recipes. That's how the blog, Cooking with Wine, was born along with their Instagram, @cooking_with_wine.

Their first cookbook, "Mangiamo" was published in April 2022. It has 60+ recipes that draw inspiration from Mark’s Italian family recipes, trips to Italy and experimentation in Mark and Angela’s home kitchen. They blend the best of tradition with new innovations that are easy for home cooks to create and enjoy with family and friends.

Ricotta “Meatballs” with Quick Tomato Sauce Recipe

If you have a vegetarian in the family, or if you love ricotta as much as we do, these are a perfect option. We serve these alone with the sauce as an appetizer or over pasta as a main course. Serve with some fresh Italian bread.

Serves 8 to 10

Ricotta “Meatballs”

1 lb (454 g) ricotta, drained for 2 hours in a strainer to remove excess moisture

2 cups (200 g) panko breadcrumbs (see Note)

1 clove garlic, minced

¾ cup (80 g) Pecorino Romano cheese, grated

¾ cup (80 g) grated Parmesan cheese

2 large eggs

1 tbsp (3 g) finely chopped basil

1 tsp finely chopped oregano

2 tsp (2 g) finely chopped parsley

¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

¼ tsp lemon zest

Small pinch of nutmeg

Pinch of kosher salt

Pinch of white pepper

Quick Tomato Sauce

2 (28-oz [794-g]) cans diced tomatoes, with juice

2 tbsp (3 g) dried basil

2 tbsp (3 g) dried oregano

1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp kosher salt

2 tbsp (30 ml) Garlic-Infused Olive Oil

Mix all the ingredients for the Ricotta “Meatballs” thoroughly with your hands and roll into balls about 1 inch (2.5 cm) in diameter. Place the balls in the refrigerator for 20 minutes to rest and come together.

At this time, you can make your sauce. Add all the ingredients to a bowl, except for the garlic oil, and mix well with a spatula. Heat a large saucepan that can hold the “meatballs” and sauce over medium heat. Put the garlic oil in the saucepan, if you have it. Otherwise, put the oil in, add the minced garlic and cook for about 30 seconds until fragrant. Immediately add the tomato mixture and bring to a simmer. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

Add the ricotta balls to the simmering sauce and cook for 20 to 30 minutes, covered.

Remove from the heat and serve with fresh bread or pasta.

Notes

If you don’t have panko on hand, you can also use any other crunchy variety of bread crumbs.

If you don’t have any Garlic-Infused Olive Oil, you can use 1 clove of garlic that has been minced or pressed plus 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of olive oil.

Credit: