Virtual furniture shopping at Ashley Homestore

Shop your way from the comfort of your home for new furniture and decor.

HOUSTON — With all of this time at home... It's given us time to reflect on the things we love... and hate about our home... mostly because we've been left to stare at it for days.

If you're feeling like it's time to change things up and the beigh-ish couch has to go, watch how you can shop from home at Ashley Homestore.

For more information on Shop Your Way text, "ASHLEY" to 797979.

For more information on the Summer Reading Challenge text, "READ4" to 797979