Vicky Bennison, founder of "Pasta Grannies"

The amazing stories and recipes from over 200 Italian grandmas.

HOUSTON — For more information about Pasta Grannies, click here.

You can also visit their YouTube channel: @pastagrannies123

Recipes excerpted with permission from Pasta Grannies Comfort Cooking by Vicky Bennison, published by Hardie Grant Books September 2022, RRP $32.50 Hardcover.

PROCIDA LADIES'

SPAGHETTI AL PESTO DI LIMONE

SPAGHETTI WITH LEMON PESTO FROM PROCIDA

PREP 30 minutes

SERVINGS 4–6 (allow 90–100g/ 3–31⁄2 oz) of boxed spaghetti per person

3 large organic lemons, ideally from Procida

50 ml (13⁄4 fl oz/31⁄2 tablespoons) lemon juice (from about 2 lemons)

10 g (1/2 oz) flat-leaf parsley (or basil) 5 g (1/8 oz) mint

1 garlic clove

pinch of salt

pinch of dried chilli flakes

50 ml (13⁄4 fl oz/31⁄2 tablespoons)

extra-virgin olive oil

50 g (13⁄4 oz) Italian pine nuts

(or walnuts)

100 g (31⁄2 oz) Parmigiano

Reggiano (or pecorino), grated

Procida, a tiny little island just off Naples, was the location for The Talented Mr Ripley film and was awarded Italy's Capital for Culture for 2022. Despite the fame and attention, village life continues. Adriana, Antonietta, Enza, Maria and Teresa are neighbours and friends through the local choir who all share a love of cooking. Originally they demonstrated three recipes, which you can watch on Pasta Grannies, and this is the one that is brilliant for unexpected guests, or when you want to cook something really quick that tastes like a long weekend in Italy.

Adriana remembers in her childhood: 'My mother used to make this pesto in winter, because that is when lemons are ready to be picked. We'd forage the pine cones in the summer, then come the cold weather we'd dry the pine nuts near the fireplace before using them in this pesto. We added parsley and mint, because basil is a summer herb, but of course you can use that too. And, you know, in those days we didn't use Parmigiano – we made this pesto with pecorino cheese.'

Lemons in this part of the world are large, sweet and fragrant. These days, one can buy Amalfi lemons (which are very similar to the Procida ones) quite easily, but if you are using regular lemons, you may want to experiment with the acidity by reducing the amount of juice and adding a little more water. Meyer lemons can also be substituted.

Start by peeling the lemons; you only want the skin. A great way to remove the pith from the peel is to use a filleting knife, which has flexible blade. Anchor the peel pith side up with a finger, then with the other hand press and slither the knife horizontally under the pith (away from your fingers, please), leaving the zesty skin.

Chop the rinds finely. Strain the lemon juice to remove pips. Rough chop the parsley, mint and garlic and blitz all these together in a food processor with a pinch of salt, the chilli flakes and the oil until smooth. Roughly chop the nuts, add them to the mix and blitz again until you have a rough paste. Add half the cheese and give it a quick zhuzh. Taste for acidity and, if needed, add tablespoons of water to adjust.

Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil and cook the spaghetti for the time indicated on the packet. In the meantime take a large salad bowl and dollop in the pesto. Dilute with a ladle of hot pasta water to make it more of a sauce. Drain your pasta, keeping some of the pasta water. Toss the pasta with the pesto, adding in the rest of the cheese and adding more hot pasta water if necessary so the sauce coats the spaghetti.