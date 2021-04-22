Vibrant spring hair color transformations

Rachel Gower and the team at The Upper Hand salon can help you add fun color to your hair for Spring

HOUSTON — Call The Upper Hand now at 713-520-0772 to book your appointment or visit them online at TheUpperHand.com.

There are 3 locations: River Oaks, Royal Oaks and Hyde Park. The salon follows all CDC guidelines.

Stylist Kacia transformed Avelina's hair from a rose gold to a vibrant pink color. Follow Kacia on Instagram at @kaciacowanartistry

Stylist Katie took Lynn's hair from dark brown to lilac. Follow Katie on Instagram at @hair_by_katie_jones

Stylist Aya transformed Kelly's hair from a bright blue to platinum. Follow Aya on Instagram at @hairxaya