Veronica Roth talks her new book, "Chosen Ones"

HOUSTON — In 2011 she took the literary world by storm with her debut novel, "Divergant", the story followed Tris Prior as she navigates a dystopian future to save the world. The story of a young protagonist tasked with saving the world is one we are familiar with…from hunger games to harry potter, but what happens after the world is saved?

"Chosen Ones" follows the story of five ordinary teenagers who were singled out by a prophecy to defeat the Dark One wreaking havoc across North America. The teens were known, gave everything they had to defeat him. After the Dark One fell, the world went back to normal . . . for everyone but them. After all, what do you do when you're the most famous people on Earth, your only education was in magical destruction, and your purpose in life is now fulfilled?