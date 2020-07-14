Verodalla's work, LivenLuLu, spreads unity

HOUSTON — With everything our world is going through right now, it increases our need to be connected to each other in a better way. Sculptor and painter, Verodalla, spoke to us about her work and how art can connect people and bring joy into our lives.
A new book celebrating Verodalla's famed work, LivenLuLu, is set to be released on July 22, 2020. It features the story of the creation of the pieces, the philosophy behind it, along with quotes and pictures covering ten years.
For more information on the new book or on Verodalla and LivenLuLu, log on to Verodalla.com or LivenLuLu.com.
Follow Verodalla on Facebook at Facebook.com/livenlulu
Follow Verodalla on Instagram at @verodalla_artist