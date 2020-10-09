Veritex Community Bank: Truth in Texas banking

Veritex Community Bank is a bank based in truth and transparency

Veritex Community Bank has served Texas for ten years and is now the tenth largest bank in Texas. Malcolm Holland, CEO & Chairman of Veritex Community Bank, explained how he wanted a bank that was based on truth and transparency. They specialize in supporting small to mid-size businesses and are a true partner with their customers.

The bank is fully committed to the communities they serve. Not only do team members live in the communities they serve, but Veritex Community Bank also donates time and money to local charities. The bank recently donated $400,000 to local charities for pandemic relief, including Target Hunger in Houston.