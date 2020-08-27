Veritex Community Bank puts the "community" back in banking

Veritex Community Bank isn't just a bank, they are a partner with you for all financial needs

Veritex Community Bank has served Texas for ten years and is now the tenth largest bank in Texas. Jon Heine, Veritex Community Bank Houston President, explained how much Veritex is committed to the community and how they support the area they serve.

They specialize in supporting small to mid-size businesses, often neglected by big national banks. Veritex Community Bank is a true partner with their customers, not just a bank to deposit and loan money.

As they support their customers and help them grow and achieve their business goals, the bank also is passionate about golf. They support organizations such as First Tee and PGA of Texas. Veritex Community Bank also sponsors fourteen up and coming pro golfers on the PGA Tour, including Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, and Scottie Scheffler. They mentor these players and support them as they work to achieve their goals.

Next year, look for the Veritex Community Bank Championship on April 19, 2021 at the Texas Rangers Golf Club. It's a stop on the Korn Ferry Tour and will be a four-day competition with 156 players. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the Folded Flag Foundation, which honors the legacy of fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education.