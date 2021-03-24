Veritex Community Bank empowers and invests in Houston-area women

Courtney Taylor and Rhonda Sands explain how Veritex Community Bank supports women in the community

As one of the top ten banks headquartered in Texas, Veritex Community Bank is proud to support, empower and invest in Houston-area women. Financial literacy is key to the development of our community. Courtney Taylor, VP of Community Development, shared how Veritex Community Bank supports the community by donating time and resources through food drives, virtual financial literacy classes and supporting organizations with monetary donations.

Rhonda Sands, EVP of Commercial Real Estate Banking for Veritex Community Bank shared how it is committed to the success of women in business. Veritex Community Bank is a sponsor of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women), a networking organization for women in commercial real estate. Sands encourages women to seek learning opportunities within and outside your company. She says Houston is a great place for this type of business development.

The number of women working in the commercial real estate industry is growing. Two local women-owned businesses Sands works with have seen great success, including The Richland Companies, owned by Edna Meyer Nelson, and Evergreen Commercial Realty, owned by Lilly Golden. Golden's two daughters have joined the company and Sands says it's exciting to see a female-owned business become generational.