Verandah Progressive Indian Cuisine

Get an authentic taste of India here in Houston at Verandah Progressive Indian Food Restaurant

HOUSTON — Born in India, Sunil Srivastava was raised in a fun and food-loving family. During childhood, his passion for cooking began watching his mom prepare food for his family. He's cooked for world leaders, theatre artists, musicians & actors.

His wife, Anupama Srivastava, worked in India as a certified hospitality educator. She has an uncanny knack for remembering names and faces, and she and her mother tend to a large home garden, and that produce is featured at Verandah.

Together, they run the highly praised progressive Indian food restaurants in Houston.