Verandah Progressive Indian Cuisine

HOUSTON — Born in India, Sunil Srivastava was raised in a fun and food-loving family. During childhood, his passion for cooking began watching his mom prepare food for his family. He's cooked for world leaders, theatre artists, musicians & actors.

His wife, Anupama Srivastava, worked in India as a certified hospitality educator. She has an uncanny knack for remembering names and faces, and she and her mother tend to a large home garden, and that produce is featured at Verandah.

Together, they run the highly praised progressive Indian food restaurants in Houston.

Houston restaurant weeks is happening right now and is the perfect time to visit Verandah!