V.E. Schwab on her new novel, "The Fragile Threads of Power"

HOUSTON — V.E. Schwab grew up loving stories and immersing herself in fantasy worlds. She went to college to study astrophysics because she didn't think she had it in her to write a book. Once she realized fear was the obstacle that kept her from a dream job, she resolved to take life by the horns and write a book. Today, V.E. Schwab is the author behind more than 20 books, including the acclaimed Shades of Magic series, the Villains series, the Cassidy Blake series, and the international bestseller “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue”.

"V. E. Schwab, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, opens another door to a new fantasy series set in the dazzling world of Shades of Magic.



Prepare for tangled schemes and perilous adventures with friends old and new in The Fragile Threads of Power.



Once, there were four worlds, nestled like pages in a book, each pulsing with fantastical power and connected by a single city: London. Until the magic grew too fast and forced the worlds to seal the doors between them in a desperate gamble to protect their own. The few magicians who could still open the doors grew more rare as time passed and now, only three Antari are known in recent memory―Kell Maresh of Red London, Delilah Bard of Grey London, and Holland Vosijk, of White London.



But barely a glimpse of them have been seen in the last seven years―and a new Antari named Kosika has appeared in White London, taking the throne in Holland's absence. The young queen is willing to feed her city with blood, including her own―but her growing religious fervor has the potential to drown it instead.



And back in Red London, King Rhy Maresh is threatened by a rising rebellion, one determined to correct the balance of power by razing the throne entirely.



These two royals from very different empires now face very similar struggles: how to keep their crowns―and their own heads.



Amidst this tapestry of old friends and new enemies, a girl with an unusual magical ability comes into possession of a device that could change the fate of all four worlds.



Her name is Tes, and she's the only one who can bring them together―or unravel it all."