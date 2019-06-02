HOUSTON — Urban Harvest has garnered a well-deserved reputation as a leader in Houston’s local food movement. Founded in 1994, the organization has many programs such as outdoors classrooms at schools, community gardens that supply fresh food to neighborhoods across the city, an extensive curriculum of affordable organic gardening classes, and the popular Urban Harvest Saturday Farmers Market This weekend, Urban Harvest will host their 19th Annual Fruit Tree Sale at a new location, Sawyer Yards. The event takes place this Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm and will feature over 1000 varieties of fruit trees, live music, and food trucks!

Free to attend; fruit trees start at $12

urbanharvest.org/fruit-tree-sale