The Upper Hand salon re-opens

HOUSTON — Salons in Texas are back open. Rachel Gower, owner of The Upper Hand, talked with Deborah Duncan about the precautions they are taking to keep you safe. Most salons will look a little different when you return for your color, cut or style. Employees will wear masks and gloves, while some will have face shields. Sneeze guards will be positioned at the front desk and manicure stations. Fewer employees and clients will be inside the salon and social distancing will be practiced. Everything will be sanitized and wiped down before each new client.



Clients will be asked to help maintain this safe environment too. Salons ask that you do not visit the salon if you are sick, or have been in contact with someone who is sick. Only visit the salon if you have an appointment and please come alone. Please wait in your car until your appointment time. Wear a service-friendly mask during your visit, one that only goes around the ears and isn't too bulky.



Gower suggests clients plan ahead, book in advance, and allow more time for actual services to be performed. She also said to join the salon's e-mail list and follow them on social media to stay up-to-date on changing policies.



Support a local business. Purchase your favorite products from the salon instead of from large online retailers. The Oribe products sold at The Upper Hand are priced the same as Amazon.



