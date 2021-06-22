Understanding gender roles

Change starts with understanding. Colt St. Amand, Ph.D., M.D., and Micki Grimland, LCSW, ACSW, discuss gender roles in society

HOUSTON — Change starts with understanding. Clinical psychologist and physician, Colt St. Amand, Ph.D., M.D., and therapist, Micki Grimland, LCSW, ACSW, of Southwest Psychotherapy and Associates, helped us understand gender roles in society and how to be supportive of family and friends who come out as LGBTQ. Both have a professional understanding of the LGBTQ community.

For more information on Colt St. Amand, Ph.D., M.D., visit TheGenderDoctor.com.

For more information on Micki Grimland, LCSW, ACSW, and Southwest Psychotherapy and Associates, log on to SWPsychotherapy.com.

For a guide on understanding gender identity and sexual orientation terms, click here.

If you have a family member or friend who is struggling with their identity, be supportive. Ask them what they need. Be there for them, and do not abandon them.

If you are a family member or friend who is trying to understand, find a local resource to meet other families who have the same questions as you. This allows you to process the experience and get your questions answered. One local resource in Houston is PFLAG Houston. Another great resource is Gender Infinity.