Ultimate Burger Bar for Dad this Father's Day

Roni Proter from Dinner Reinvented fired up the grill for a feast that Dad and the whole family will love.

HOUSTON — In honor of Father's Day, Roni Proter from Dinner Reinvented shared these great ideas that anyone can easily whip up for Dad.  

On the menu: an ultimate burger bar with a variety of meats, delicious toppings, cheeses and condiments.  Try the Simple Truth organic ground beef, Simple Truth angus beef rib-eye steak, or the Simple Truth Emerge plant-based patties.

Complete the meal with easy bake fries and onion rings, salad, and a pound cake dessert topped with fresh berries and ice cream.

 For all of the products featured, visit your local Kroger.


This content sponsored by Kroger.