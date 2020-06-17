HOUSTON — In honor of Father's Day, Roni Proter from Dinner Reinvented shared these great ideas that anyone can easily whip up for Dad.
On the menu: an ultimate burger bar with a variety of meats, delicious toppings, cheeses and condiments. Try the Simple Truth organic ground beef, Simple Truth angus beef rib-eye steak, or the Simple Truth Emerge plant-based patties.
Complete the meal with easy bake fries and onion rings, salad, and a pound cake dessert topped with fresh berries and ice cream.
For all of the products featured, visit your local Kroger.
This content sponsored by Kroger.
Ultimate Burger Bar for Dad this Father's Day
Roni Proter from Dinner Reinvented fired up the grill for a feast that Dad and the whole family will love.
