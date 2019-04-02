HOUSTON — Started by two friends, Two Tequila Sisters, creates “Worry Free Originals” out of denim. Each jacket has a hidden Worry Doll, a doll given to sorrowful children so they can tell the doll all of their fears and worries. The company has pre-made jackets for sale, but customers can also collaborate on a design of their own. Find the Two Tequila Sisters at markets around town or visit their website here.twotequilasisters.com

