TV Host Marci Hopkins shares her journey with sobriety and going from "Chaos to Clarity"

HOUSTON — Almost 25 percent of drinkers planned to participate in DRY JANUARY this year. The month-long break from drinking is a way for some to recover after an indulgent holiday season, but for others, it's a chance to re-evaluate their relationship with alcohol. Finding out what leads to having a drink is an important step in learning how not to have a drink.
That was certainly true for Marci Hopkins, the host of "Wake Up With Marci".
Hopkins joined Great Day Houston to share her story of overcoming alcohol addiction and healing from childhood trauma.
To read Marci's story, you can order her memoir "Chaos To Clarity" here.