TUTS All-New Production of "Sister Act" at the Hobby Center

PLEASE NOTE: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has updated its Health and Safety Policy, which is detailed below. The new policy exempts all children under the age of 12 from needing to have proof of a negative COVID test. Masks for everyone entering the center are obviously still required for everyone's safety and protection. All guests ages 12 and older will be required to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination, at the guest's discretion, and photo identification. Guests ages 18 and older must bring a photo ID that matches the name on the proof. Guests younger than age 18 without ID must be accompanied by an adult with proper identification. These policies are in addition to the current masking policy for all patrons and staff while inside the Hobby Center.