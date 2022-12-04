Turning the Page with Houston Public Library

Join KHOU 11 for our Turn the Page campaign, helping to get books in the hands of Houston-area children

HOUSTON — Roberto Zapata, Assistant Director of Central & Neighborhood Libraries, joined Great Day Houston to discuss KHOU11's Turn the Page Campaign.

Houston Public Library is committed to providing Houstonians with free resources including books, computers, multimedia and technology centers, and free Wi-Fi. For more information, visit houstonlibrary.org

As your Education Station, KHOU 11 is committed to getting more books in the hands of kids in our community through our Turn The Page campaign.

If children do not read on-level by the end of Grade 3, they only have a 1 in 8 chance of ever catching up and are four times more likely to drop out of school.

Sixty-one percent of low-income families have no books in their home. Research has also shown that children growing up in homes without books, where books are considered a luxury, are less likely to complete a basic education than their peers who do have books available at home.

You can help us "Turn The Page" on Houston's literacy crisis. KHOU 11 is partnering with Houston based non-profit Books Between Kids to make sure children have access to books outside of school.

In 2021, we helped to provide more than 45,000 books for Houston-area children through monetary and book donations. Our goal this year is 50,000.

For every $2 donated, Books Between Kids can purchase one book for a child to bring home.

The Turn the Page campaign runs April 4-22.

How to donate:

Drop off new or gently used books at our following sponsor and community partner locations:

Virtual telethon:

On Thursday, April 21 from 3 – 7 p.m., we will host a virtual telethon to help us reach our goal of 50,000 books. Call 713-654-111 on the day of the telethon to make your donation.

Bedtime stories for the family

Gather the family for bedtime stories every weeknight between at 7 p.m. April 4 – 22.

Our KHOU 11 anchors will take the kiddos on an exciting adventure by reading a different book each night. You'll see the book readings pop up on the KHOU 11 Facebook page, YouTube and our streaming app on Roku and FireTV.

Sponsors and community partners:

Modern Heart and Vascular

American Furniture Warehouse

Blue Willow Bookshop

Select Houston Public Libraries