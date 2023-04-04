Turning the Page on Houston's literacy crisis with the YMCA of Greater Houston

Join KHOU 11 for our Turn the Page campaign, helping to get books in the hands of Houston-area children.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Curtis Lemieux, the Executive Director of Youth Development with YMCA of Greater Houston joined Great Day Houston to discuss KHOU11's Turn the Page Campaign.

By advocating for child literacy through the Turn the Page book drive, the YMCA and KHOU strengthen accessibility to basic educational needs and create a more inclusive community. For more information on the YMCA of Greater Houston and their various programs, visit ymcahouston.org.

As your Education Station, KHOU 11 is committed to getting more books in the hands of kids in our community through our Turn The Page campaign.

If children do not read on-level by the end of Grade 3, they only have a 1 in 8 chance of ever catching up and are four times more likely to drop out of school.

Sixty-one percent of low-income families have no books in their home. Research has also shown that children growing up in homes without books, where books are considered a luxury, are less likely to complete a basic education than their peers who do have books available at home.

You can help us "Turn The Page" on Houston's literacy crisis. KHOU 11 is partnering with Houston based non-profit Books Between Kids to make sure children have access to books outside of school.

For every $2 donated, Books Between Kids can purchase one book for a child to bring home.

The Turn the Page campaign runs now through April 14th.