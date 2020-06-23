Turn your trash into cash

Tech-life expert Jennifer Jolly shares the best websites to sell your stuff

HOUSTON — Many of us have sorted through our closets, garages, attics during this pandemic, and found a lot of old goods that can make us some money. The average person can make $200 just ditching old tech. So, where's the best place to sell it?

Tech-life expert Jennifer Jolly shared the best websites to turn our trash into cash.

If you don't know how much something's worth, ask an expert for an appraisal. Using the website, JustAnswer, you can get an appraisal for items such as old coins, dolls, books, pianos, costume jewelry, paintings, and more.

Try Tradesy to sell designer clothing and handbags.

Pamono and Chairish are great for vintage furniture and home goods.

For china and dishware, use RubyLane and Replacements.

Invaluable, LiveAuctioneers and AuctionZip are good for more valuable collections.

eBay , Decluttr , Mercari , and Bonanza are great for everything else. Popular items right now are video games, exercise equipment and swimming pools.

For online classifieds, try VarageSale , LetGo and 5Miles. The buyer picks up from you on these sites.