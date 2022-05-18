Tunde from Peloton spins her wheels about how to be the best version of yourself

HOUSTON — Tunde is a Houston native! Growing up she struggled with her own body image and self-esteem, noting it took many years and hard work to finally get to a healthy place physically and mentally. Fitness offered Tunde a greater form of self-love, and she eventually realized it was her true calling to motivate people to join her in becoming the best version of themselves.
Tunde recently released her debut memoir-manifesto-guide to life Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be (Avid Press/Simon & Schuster), an empowering look into how she transformed grief, setbacks, and flaws into growth, self-confidence, and triumph.
