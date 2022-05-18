x
Great Day Houston

Tunde from Peloton spins her wheels about how to be the best version of yourself

Great Day's and avid Peloton fan, Cristina Kooker, chats with elite Peloton instructor about the empowerment of self-love

HOUSTON — Tunde is a Houston native! Growing up she struggled with her own body image and self-esteem, noting it took many years and hard work to finally get to a healthy place physically and mentally. Fitness offered Tunde a greater form of self-love, and she eventually realized it was her true calling to motivate people to join her in becoming the best version of themselves.

Tunde recently released her debut memoir-manifesto-guide to life Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be (Avid Press/Simon & Schuster), an empowering look into how she transformed grief, setbacks, and flaws into growth, self-confidence, and triumph.

To get a copy, visit speaktunde.com/book

Follow Tunde @tune2tunde 