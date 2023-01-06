True Anomaly Brewing Co, the 2023 Texas Brewery of the Year

Michael Duckworth and Tom Ahlstrom, former NASA project managers, now make deliciously unique and award-winning beers in Houston

HOUSTON — True Anomaly Brewing Co. is located at 2012 Dallas St in EaDo, and recently won 2023 Brewery of the Year at the annual Texas Craft Brewer's Cup, along with multiple Gold and Silver medals for individual beers.

Follow True Anomaly On Instagram and Facebook.

"It's a twist on a familiar narrative: four guys start out in a garage with some brewing equipment and a dream — and after hundreds of test batches, learn to hone their craft. Though, this group may have a bit of a leg up, coming from a background as being former rocket scientists, space-suit developers, and mission managers. What started in the garage has grown into True Anomaly and our lineup of out-of-this-world beer recipes.