Trombonist, Vincent Gardner, teaches one of America's greatest art forms to the next generation

Vincent Gardner was born to play music. Both of his parents were musicians and music educators. Vincent became a trombonist at 13-years-old.

Trombonist, Vincent Gardner, says he has played every type of music that you could put a trombone part in. His first professional job was with Mercer Ellington, he toured with Lauryn Hill for almost two years and is now the lead trombonist with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

Vincent and his wife Belinda Munro-Gardner founded Jazz Houston. It's an organization dedicated to jazz music through performance, education, and community outreach. Through this organization, Vincent's goal is to help bring a little light to all of the great Texans and Houstonians that have contributed to jazz music throughout the years.

To see Vincent's full Cadillac Shaping Houston story log onto shapinghou.com.

To learn more about Jazz Houston, click here.