Trisha Yearwood is hosting a pet supply drive here in Houston this Saturday

Trisha Yearwood's pet food and supply drive will benefit Harris County Pets

HOUSTON — On Saturday, August 6, from 12 pm to 2 pm, Harris County Pets is partnering with the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection, Dottie's Yard and Kroger, to host a pet food & supply drive.

If you're in the area, drop by Kroger Buffalo Speedway (5150 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, Texas 77005) to drop off pet food and supplies to help the Harris County Pets. Online donations are also welcome at dottiesyard.org or countypets.com

Trisha Yearwood spoke with Great Day Houston about her life long love of animals, and her mission to help dogs all over the nation. She's traveling with her husband Garth Brooks as he embarks across America for his 2022 Stadium Tour. His final stop is here in Houston this Saturday, August 6th at NRG Stadium.