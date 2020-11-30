Great Day Houston
Treating Hemangiomas
Dr. Zhen Huang, Pediatric ENT with UT Physicians and the family of her patient "Aleese" to share how their daughter was safely treated for her growing birthmark.
HOUSTON — Dr. Zhen Huang, Pediatric ENT with UT Physicians and the family of her patient "Aleese" to share how their daughter was safely treated for her growing birthmark.
For more information on UT Physicians and to book an appointment, call 888-4UT-DOCS (888-488-3627) or visit www.utphysicians.com.