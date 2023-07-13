Treat your tastebuds to the diverse flavors of Latin America

Explore the many Latin flavors across Houston during Latin Restaurant Weeks, from now through July 21.

HOUSTON — Latin Restaurant Weeks is a two week showcase of Latin culinary businesses that highlights restaurants, food trucks, coffee shops, caterers and for the first time ever a brewery. This is their 5th year and have more participants than ever before with nearly 100 local businesses showcasing what they have to offer.

One of this year's participants is Comfort Foodies. To take a look at all the participating restaurants, visit latinrestaurantweeks.com.

Comfort Foodies specializes in Dominican and Soul food beautifully fusing traditional Dominican dishes like Pollo Guisado (Brown stew chicken) with soul food like Collard greens and yams. Comfort Foodies originated the Oxtail empanada in Houston. The biggest selling items are the delicious empanadas selling close to 1,000 empanadas per week.