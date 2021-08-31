x
Great Day Houston

Travel tips with VRBO

To travel or not to travel? That's just one of the questions we're all asking with new variants and changing pandemic protocols

HOUSTON — VRBO travel expert Melanie Fish joined Great Day Houston with some tips for planning your next trip. 

Three things to keep in mind when traveling: 

1.    Mask Up

2.    Check local rules

3.    Bring your vaccination card

To start planning your next vacation now, visit VRBO.com 

You can download any app from one of the Expedia Group brands like VRBO, Hotels.com, Expedia, Orbitz, Travelocity, or Hotwire. Purchase through the app, and Expedia Group will donate to UNICEF to help get a vaccine to someone, somewhere in the world who needs it. Visit expedia.com/return-to-travel to learn more. 

