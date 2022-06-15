Top tips for an organized desk

HOUSTON — As the Host of Great Day Houston, Deborah Duncan receives many items in the mail from those hoping to talk about them on air, things like books, art, inventions… even dog treats. As they start to pile up, it can be difficult to maintain a tidy desk space. Julie Hibbs, Founder of Squared Away, helped Deborah transform her workspace into a wow-space.
Julie's tips for an organized desk / office space:
- Appropriate Sizes for the Space
- Appropriate amount of supplies for ONE person.
- ONE Designated work / home "multi purpose" bag
- 5-10 minutes daily "clean-up"
- Reduce the number of things you print.