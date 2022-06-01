Top food trends for 2022 as predicted by nutrition experts

HOUSTON — Uncle Matt's Organic® - Ultimate Immune and Ultimate Defense available at Kroger and Sprouts
Cacique Foods - Ranchero brand Queso Fresco
BODYARMOR and BODYARMOR LYTE - Jumpstart your 2022 New Year's resolutions by making a commitment to fitness and staying hydrated with BODYARMOR.
Right now Buy $20 worth of any BODYARMOR products (including BODYARMOR LYTE) and earn $10 in fitness cash when you upload your receipt on BACommitToFit.com
Stock up on all BODYARMOR products at your neighborhood Kroger
This content sponsored by Zest Communications