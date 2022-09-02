Today's youth, tomorrow's leaders with Page Parks Teen Leadership Conference

HOUSTON — The Teen Leadership Camp is a passion project for Page. Her intention is to inspire teenagers and teach them ways to build their confidence to become a leader in their world. The goal of TLC is to show you what makes up the "best" in you.
The first 10 emails submitting their teen (ages 12-18 years) to teenleadership@pageparkes.com will be in a drawing for a FREE Teen Leadership Camp. Mention PROMO CODE: Great Day Houston for your chance to win. Submission deadline: Friday, February 11th.
To learn more visit www.pageparkes.com