Throwing the ultimate virtual dinner party

Visit Houston wants you to stay connected with your friends and support the community, they have multiple resources to help!

HOUSTON — Resources on VisitHouston.com: are focused on keeping residents connected with this great city by highlighting ways to support local businesses (they are tracking restaurants still offering a variety of services), ways to give back and support the community, and ways to stay entertained through virtual events at our beloved museums and performing arts venues, coloring pages created by local artists, Houston chef recipes and cooking demo videos, and more.

Virtual dinner parties with zoom backgrounds #MissingHOU

Anyone else miss going to restaurants with their besties? Enter the official #MissingHOU Virtual Dinner Party Contest and it might be the most legit time you've had since… well, in a while. Guaranteed.

How to enter:

1. Order takeout from a local Houston-area restaurant (and, get your friends to do the same)

2. Jump on a video call (zoom, facetime, whatevs) and show us what you're eating

3. Post a pic/video from y'all's dinner party on social media and use #MissingHOU to be entered to win $100 gift card for your next meal!

Virtual Party on the Plaza

Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. on KHOU 11, sit back, relax and enjoy an epic musical lineup along with appearances by Houston Astros 3rd Baseman, Alex Bregman; Scott McClelland, President of HEB; James Beard award-winning Chef Hugo Ortega; Rapper Bun B; Mayor Sylvester Turner and host Deborah Duncan. And, please consider donating to the Houston Food Bank to help those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lineup includes Ryan Bingham, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Hayes Carll, the Suffers and more!