Three reasons NOT to panic about today's real estate market

Dave Ramsey and Rachel Cruze discuss how to navigate our crazy housing market

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Dave Ramsey, Rachel Cruze and George Kamel are hosting a FREE livestream tonight to go into the real estate market even more.

The "Real Estate Reality Check" is at 7pm and you can register at ramseysolutions.com/realitycheck

Expect hard data, economic charts and real talk about what is going on in this crazy market, plus you'll feel HOPE for the current real estate market and economy, and you'll get free tools and resources to help you decide if you're ready to buy or sell your house