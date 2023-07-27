This weekend's hottest Houston Happenings

HOUSTON — GREAT TEXAS MOSQUITO FESTIVAL
-"Mosquito Chase" 5k Run
- BBQ, Cornhole, Rides, Live Music
- Mosquito Leg Competition
... Vote On The Hairiest, Scrawniest Leg
- Festival Starts With "Fly Swatter"
- Thursday & Friday
- 5 pm
- Saturday
- 3 pm
- Clute Municipal Park
- $2 On Thursday
- Prices Vary On Friday & Saturday
- Houston Summer Tradition
- Produced By U-Of-H School Of Theatre & Dance
- "Macbeth" & "Much Ado About Nothing"
- Seating On The Hill And In The Covered Arena
- Macbeth: Thursday – Monday
- Much Ado About Nothing: Friday - Tuesday
- 8:15 PM
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- FREE
- Celebrate Harry Potter's Bday!
- Specialty Beers & Cocktails
- Non-Alcoholic & Alcoholic Butterbeer
- Harry Potter Trivia, Costume Contest, Face Painting
- Fortune Telling, Photo Ops, Cookie Decorating Class
- Friday
- 7pm
- Saturday
- 1pm
- Urban South HTX Brewery
- FREE
ORANGE SHOW CENTER FOR VISIONARY ARTS EVENTS
- Hosting Two Events:
... Original Works In Sound, Visual Art, Movement, Communication, Technology
- Friday
- 6-10PM
- The Orange Show Monument
- Erica Nix, Austin-Based Workout Queen!
- Making Work Outs Fun & Body Positive
- Heights House Hotel
- Saturday
- 10am – 12pm
- DJ, Bounce House, Face Painting, Food Trucks
- Artifact Demonstration, Self-Guided Tours
- Saturday
- 12pm
- Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
- FREE
- Bikers, Slab Riders, Lowriders, 4wheelers
- Show Off Your Vehicles
-Truck Wars Battle, Bounce House, Daytime Party
- Shop Local Vendors
- Sunday
- 3pm – 8pm
- Parking Lot Of S&S Sports Bar
- FREE