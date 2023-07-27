x
Great Day Houston

This weekend's hottest Houston Happenings

Jennie Bui-McCoy with Houston First shares some of the best weekend events!

HOUSTON — GREAT TEXAS MOSQUITO FESTIVAL 

-"Mosquito Chase" 5k Run 

- BBQ, Cornhole, Rides, Live Music

- Mosquito Leg Competition

... Vote On The Hairiest, Scrawniest Leg

- Festival Starts With "Fly Swatter" 

- Thursday & Friday

- 5 pm 

- Saturday

- 3 pm   

- Clute Municipal Park  

- $2 On Thursday

- Prices Vary On Friday & Saturday 

HOUSTON SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 

- Houston Summer Tradition 

- Produced By U-Of-H School Of Theatre & Dance

- "Macbeth" & "Much Ado About Nothing" 

- Seating On The Hill And In The Covered Arena 

- Macbeth: Thursday – Monday 

- Much Ado About Nothing: Friday - Tuesday

- 8:15 PM 

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- FREE

POTTERFEST AT URBAN SOUTH HTX 

- Celebrate Harry Potter's Bday! 

- Specialty Beers & Cocktails

- Non-Alcoholic & Alcoholic Butterbeer 

- Harry Potter Trivia, Costume Contest, Face Painting

- Fortune Telling, Photo Ops, Cookie Decorating Class

- Friday

- 7pm 

- Saturday

- 1pm 

- Urban South HTX Brewery

- FREE

ORANGE SHOW CENTER FOR VISIONARY ARTS EVENTS

- Hosting Two Events:

1. THE HAPPENING X Molecular: Performance Art & Open Mic Showcase 

... Original Works In Sound, Visual Art, Movement, Communication, Technology

- Friday

- 6-10PM 

- The Orange Show Monument 

2. SPLASH DANCE W/ ERICA NIX 

- Erica Nix, Austin-Based Workout Queen! 

- Making Work Outs Fun & Body Positive 

- Heights House Hotel 

- Saturday

- 10am – 12pm  

BUFFALO SOLDIERS DAY COMMUNITY CELEBRATION 

- DJ, Bounce House, Face Painting, Food Trucks

- Artifact Demonstration, Self-Guided Tours

- Saturday

- 12pm 

- Buffalo Soldiers National Museum

- FREE

HTOWN SUMMER SLAB N BIKE FEST 

- Bikers, Slab Riders, Lowriders, 4wheelers

- Show Off Your Vehicles 

-Truck Wars Battle, Bounce House, Daytime Party

- Shop Local Vendors  

- Sunday

- 3pm – 8pm

- Parking Lot Of S&S Sports Bar 

- FREE

