This season's must-have tech picks!

Tech Expert, Kacie Holder with Verizon shares some must-have tech gadgets for the holiday season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Verizon has a special offer for Great Day viewers.

Trade in your phone today and receive a free 5G phone. Plus, smartwatch, tablet, earbuds and more! Just head to verizon.com/deals to learn more.

Verizon Artist Event

Artists are teaming up with Verizon to make this holiday season one-of-a-kind with custom gifts to give and gifts for you.

Go to the Verizon store located at 215 Heights Blvd, on Saturday, Dec. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. for customized accessories.

They will be hand painted designs by artist Shelbi Nicole.

For more information, visit verizon.com/holidayart.