Think secondhand first with Goodfair

With his company Goodfair, Topper Luciani is leading a counterculture movement and his rally cry is "think secondhand first"

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Topper Luciani grew up with a fashion-loving family, canoeing in the woods of Maine and loving the treasure hunt aspect of thrift shopping. That love of thrifting, coupled with his environmentalist nature and entrepreneurial spirit, led to Goodfair. Being fundamentally a thrift brand, Goodfair is based on helping the environmental crisis that is unfolding in the apparel industry.

Goodfair is a unique online thrift store experience that encourages customers to go beyond shopping secondhand and become full-fledged conscious consumers. Their mission of "No New Things" cuts down on the need for low wage factories and combats clothing waste and pollution that are the result of fast fashion.

To learn more about Goodfair and start your shopping, visit goodfair.com

To view more Cadillac Shaping: Houston visit, ShapingHOU.com