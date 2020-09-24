Anthony Flynn, CEO of The WorkFaith Connection is providing faith-based training and coaching for anyone who desires long-term employment.

HOUSTON — WorkFaith is serving the community by offering job seekers virtual services. These services include: employability training, career/life development coaching, job placement services, financial classes, and job retainment/advancement courses. All of these services fall under three major categories: courses, coaching, and community.

From May - August 2020: 186 people successfully completed employability training and the majority of these individuals are now engaged in coaching services.

Click the resources below to learn more:

- Become a Resource Partner (financial supporter of WorkFaith)

- Spread the word (if you know someone searching for a job, refer them to their website to sign-up for a future, virtual boot camp)

- Phone: (713) 984-9611