The WorkFaith Connection

HOUSTON — WorkFaith is serving the community by offering job seekers virtual services. These services include: employability training, career/life development coaching, job placement services, financial classes, and job retainment/advancement courses. All of these services fall under three major categories: courses, coaching, and community.
From May - August 2020: 186 people successfully completed employability training and the majority of these individuals are now engaged in coaching services.
Click the resources below to learn more:
- Become a Resource Partner (financial supporter of WorkFaith)
- Spread the word (if you know someone searching for a job, refer them to their website to sign-up for a future, virtual boot camp)
- Website: Workfaith.org/give
- Phone: (713) 984-9611
- Address (Main Office): 4555 Dacoma Street, #200, Houston, TX 77092