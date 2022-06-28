The Woodlands adds some Indian spice to life with a new restaurant

HOUSTON — A new Indian restaurant in The Woodlands ordered up some incredible food and an unforgettable atmosphere when they opened their doors
For more information on Amrina, visit Amrina.social or follow them on Instagram @amrinathewoodlands
HOUSTON — A new Indian restaurant in The Woodlands ordered up some incredible food and an unforgettable atmosphere when they opened their doors
For more information on Amrina, visit Amrina.social or follow them on Instagram @amrinathewoodlands
Paid Advertisement