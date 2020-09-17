HOUSTON — The Women's Home has been around for more than 6 decades, preparing women and their families to become empowered and productive forces in their communities. The Women's Home is not a shelter or a detox program. They provide safe living spaces and offer ongoing treatment of the whole person: emotional/mental, financial, physical, social, spiritual and vocational. They also have a long-term residential treatment program in Montrose and 2 permanent supportive housing complexes along with a community center in Spring Branch. When you support The Women's Home, you're not just helping 1 woman or 1 family: you're helping the Houston community become stronger and more resilient!