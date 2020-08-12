The Vintage Contessa specialize in and guarantee pre-owned luxury

Luxury names like Rolex, Tiffany, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermes and many more

The Vintage Contessa & Times Past is a one-stop, family-run shop for high-end vintage and estate pieces in Houston.

Dynamic husband and wife duo, Rob and Donae Cangelosi Chramosta, travel the world sourcing the finest estate jewelry, watches, designer handbags and accessories, GIA certified diamonds, rare coins, and antiquities that appeal to collectors around the globe.