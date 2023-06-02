"The Vet Life" stars Dr. Diarra Blue & Dr. Michael Lavigne discuss pet safety

Stars of Animal Planet's hit TV show, "The Vet Life," talk pet safety, including the recent rise of pet theft and microchipping mandates.

Several national headlines have recently involved animals. The man who attacked Lady Gaga's dog walker and stole two of her French bull dogs received a 21-year prison sentence. Two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo were found in a vacant house. Good news, they're now back home.... no more monkey business.

Dr. Diarra Blue and Dr. Michael Lavigne, with Cy Fair Animal Hospital, joined Great Day Houston to discuss Houston's new mandatory chip ordinance, and other safety concerns for our pets.

