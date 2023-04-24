The ultra-low sugar champagne that's perfect for summer

Champagne Madame Zéro is an ultra-low sugar champagne created by Houstonian Matthew Massey.

HOUSTON — When you're trying to lose weight, one of the first things they tell you to limit or cut out all together is alcohol. A 5 oz. glass of chardonnay can pack about 125 calories.

Mathew Massey says you can have your wine and drink it too. Massey is the founder of Champagne Madame Zéro. The champagne is ultra-low on sugar, making it a friendlier choice for keto and low-carb diets and a better choice for diabetics.

Champagne Madame Zéro recently won the 2022 Sommelier's Choice Award and a Silver Medal at the Rodeo Houston 2022 Wine Competition.