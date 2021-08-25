The ultimate pairing: wine and cheese

Sommelier Yannick Benjamin shared these wine and cheese pairings

HOUSTON — Sommelier Yannick Benjamin has these picks for your next wine and cheese party.

Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc hails from the Marlborough region of New Zealand. It has youthful, fresh and vibrant characteristics with aromas of lemongrass, jalapeno peppers and fresh herbs. Taste flavors of ripe citrus and tropical fruit on the palate. Find Villa Maria Sauvignon Blank at H-E-B for $16. This wine was paired with a fresh Chevre basket molded goat cheese from Pure Luck Farm & Dairy In Dripping Springs, TX. Houston Dairymaids carries this cheese.

Los Dos Rosé is a still wine from Campoo de b de Borja DO in northern Spain. It is made from 100% Garnacha grapes. This rosé is fermented in stainless steel and sees no oak aging, which preserves the youthful characteristes of the fruit. Los Dos Rosé has floral and red berry aromas, and flavors of cherry, strawberry, and raspberry. Find Los Dos Rosé at H-E-B or Spec's for $10. This wine paired well with a lighter, soft cheese like fresh mozzarella from Mozzarella & Company in Dallas, TX. Find Mozzarella & Company mozzarella at Houston Dairymaids.

Catena Malbec 2019 is $24 and available at H-E-B and Spec's. Catena is a pioneer in establishing the Malbec variety in Argentina. Italian immigrant, Nicola Catena, planted the first vineyard in 1902, and today it is still family owned. In the Catena Malbec, there are aromas of ripe red and dark fruits, with violet and lavender notes, as well as traces of vanilla and mocha. It has a bright acidity and lengthy finish. This wine is paired with a raw milk manchego from Mitica in Spain. Find this manchego at Houston Dairymaids.