
Great Day Houston

The Ultimate Guide to Holiday Events

From train rides to the North Pole to Santa sightings in our area, Meagan Clanahan, with Houston Moms shares some fun things to do with your kids this winter break.

HOUSTON — Houston Moms is an online community dedicated to providing free resources to moms and parents across our area. Their mission is to make this great big city feel just a little bit smaller whether that's letting you know of the best playgrounds to take your children, how to navigate the Houston Zoo or simply inspire and encourage you in this hard but incredibly rewarding journey we call motherhood. 

To learn find more resources, visit houston.momcollective.com.

You can also follow them on Facebook @RealHoustonMoms and Instagram @realhoustonmoms.

